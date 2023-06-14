BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,132,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,638,000 after acquiring an additional 466,641 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.