BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

