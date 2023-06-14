BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

