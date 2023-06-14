BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $679,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after buying an additional 2,376,557 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,544,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,920,000 after buying an additional 1,732,947 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

