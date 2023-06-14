BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $503,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,547 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,529,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $155.51. The company has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

