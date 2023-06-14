BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $363,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,759,688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,305,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,425,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $695.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average is $185.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.11.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

