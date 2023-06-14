BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $256,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,173,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.52 and its 200-day moving average is $250.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

