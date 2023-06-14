BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,554 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

QCOM opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.