BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

JNJ stock opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

