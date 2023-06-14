Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

