Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

