Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

