Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys 550 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.