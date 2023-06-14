Berkley W R Corp Has $898,000 Stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,168 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JWAC. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Down 23.4 %

Shares of JWAC opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Profile

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to perform merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp.

