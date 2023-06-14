Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $43,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

