Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 724 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 60,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,286 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

