Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 282.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Shares of BX opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

