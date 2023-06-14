Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 401.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,002 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE F opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

