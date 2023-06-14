Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

