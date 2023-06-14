Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

MA stock opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

