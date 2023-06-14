Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,730 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Apple were worth $158,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

