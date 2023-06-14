Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.41. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.