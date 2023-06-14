American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Reduced by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.39 and its 200-day moving average is $205.98. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

