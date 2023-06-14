American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.70. The company has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

