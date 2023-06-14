Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 244.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,170 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 10.5% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

AMZN opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

