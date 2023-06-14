Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,055,000 after buying an additional 804,563 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,403,000 after buying an additional 524,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.9 %

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.64 and a 12 month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

