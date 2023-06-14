8,250 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in General Motors by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

GM stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

