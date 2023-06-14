614 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 614 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $522.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $500.90 and a 200 day moving average of $492.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

