2,900 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.