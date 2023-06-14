126,900 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

