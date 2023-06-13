Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.69

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.69 and traded as low as $22.85. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 383,217 shares trading hands.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

