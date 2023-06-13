WEQ (TSE:WEQ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.13

WEQ Holdings Inc. (TSE:WEQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.13 and traded as high as C$2.13. WEQ shares last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 53,295 shares changing hands.

WEQ Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,862.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of C$34.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.10.

About WEQ

WesternOne Inc provides engages in construction and infrastructure businesses in Western Canada. The company offers construction heat services; and rental of aerial equipment, such as man and material lifts, as well as general construction equipment to businesses in the construction, infrastructure, film, and television industries.

