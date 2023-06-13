Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $520.38

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 520.38 ($6.51) and traded as low as GBX 417 ($5.22). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.51), with a volume of 14,568 shares changing hands.

Water Intelligence Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35. The firm has a market cap of £85.54 million, a PE ratio of 2,933.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 520.38.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

