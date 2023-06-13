United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 14,930 shares changing hands.

United American Healthcare Trading Up 6.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of management and consulting services. It offers services to healthcare organization and administrative services related to employee welfare and health benefit plans. The company was founded in May 1985 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

