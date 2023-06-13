Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,971 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.68% of Synaptics worth $25,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.56. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $149.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho reduced their price target on Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

