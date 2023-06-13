Two Sigma Investments LP Has $22.27 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,940 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 248,653 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $22,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $189.35 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $197.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

