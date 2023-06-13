Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $221.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average of $202.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

