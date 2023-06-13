Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $28.09 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ASML by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 577,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,551,000 after buying an additional 103,208 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,071,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML opened at $730.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $288.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $669.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.62. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

