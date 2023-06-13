Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $26.82 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 195.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of nVent Electric worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 26.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 87,402 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $270,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $270,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $1,115,024 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

