Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $25.75 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.45% of Roku worth $25,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 195,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

