Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 19,500 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of Fair Isaac worth $27,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,656,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $23,793,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $800.14 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $371.52 and a 52-week high of $800.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $739.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

