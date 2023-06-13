Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 43,800 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.59% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $29,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 347,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

