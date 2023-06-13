Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 429,600 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 225.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of BCE worth $27,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 563,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 232,647 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 242,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 103,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

NYSE:BCE opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

