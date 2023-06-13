TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $177.72

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.72 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 167.80 ($2.10). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 167.80 ($2.10), with a volume of 324,616 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on TTG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.82) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £296.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,097.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 177.72.
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
