Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Triton International by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Triton International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triton International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Triton International Stock Performance

TRTN opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.