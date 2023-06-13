Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.34

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.34 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.98). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 176,081 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.34.

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

