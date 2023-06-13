Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEVGet Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 83,799 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 79% compared to the average daily volume of 46,825 call options.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $745.28 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.