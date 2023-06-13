Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 83,799 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 79% compared to the average daily volume of 46,825 call options.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $745.28 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

