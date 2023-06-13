Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 18,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the average volume of 9,606 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

