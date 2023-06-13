Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

