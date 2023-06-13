Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 167.9% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.11.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $249.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

